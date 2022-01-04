Firefighters managed to extinguish a brush fire just south of Granjeno that started Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened on federal property under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at El Rincón, and it was reported to first responders around 3:39 p.m., according to the Mission Fire Department which responded to assist.

About 117 acres were burned but no injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to Rey Navarro, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service first assistant manager.

The McAllen Fire Department also assisted.

El Rincón is an area where migrants who cross illegally into the U.S. are taken for processing at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s temporary outdoor processing site, known as TOPS, under the Anzalduas Bridge.

“At the time of the reported fire this afternoon, TOPS was not operational,” a CBP spokesperson said via a statement. “There were no migrants at TOPS at the time of the fire.”

By 9:30 p.m., the scene was cleared. The cause is undetermined but under investigation. Navarro said they would return tomorrow to check the perimeter.