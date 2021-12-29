Wife of alleged Gulf Cartel plaza boss, her sister indicted for money laundering

The wife of an alleged Gulf Cartel plaza boss in Miguel Aleman and her sister were indicted Tuesday on four counts of money laundering after investigators found more than $800,000 at a home in Roma.

Drug Enforcement Administration special agents arrested Jessenia Flores-Salinas, a Mexican citizen born in 1995, on Dec. 2, after Border Patrol and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance at a home in the 800 block of Austin Street in Roma.

A complaint against her indicates she is married to Hugo Armando Cortinas-Salinas, who has been identified as the Gulf Cartel plaza boss for Miguel Aleman.

That document said Border Patrol agents and deputies watching the residence saw a man who resembled Cortinas-Salinas at the residence and watched as Jessenia and a juvenile arrived in a white Kia SUV and greeted the man.

“Shortly after, agents observed the white Kia SUV depart the residence with the male individual in the passenger side,” the complaint said. “A Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a probable cause traffic stop on the white Kia SUV and identified the driver as Jessenia Flores-Salinas.”

Agents determined all of the individuals in the vehicle, which included the man who resembled the plaza boss, were in the country illegally, according to the complaint.

That document doesn’t make it clear whether the man is the plaza boss and a search of federal court records doesn’t return any complaints or indictments against Cortinas-Salinas.

After the traffic stop, Border Patrol agents and deputies believed there may be more people in the country illegally within the residence or bulk currency and obtained consent to search it from Jessenia’s sister, Julia Flores-Salinas, a Mexican citizen born in 1999.

The sister is also named in the indictment.

“While conducting the search, agents found bulk currency concealed in shoe boxes and backpacks in the master bathroom and closet of the residence,” the complaint said. “Agents also located additional bulk currency in concealed compartments of an entertainment center in the living room.”

The cash totaled $809,980, according to federal authorities.

The surveillance at the residence began after a woman named Alyssa Vera was found with $9,230 on Oct. 22 as she attempted to enter the United States from Mexico at the Roma port of entry, according to the complaint.

During an interview, she said she had previously smuggled approximately $50,000 in cash from Mexico to the residence, federal prosecutors allege.

“Alyssa Vera further stated that the bulk currency she smuggled into the United States from Mexico was proceeds from alien smuggling activity,” the complaint said.

On Dec. 2, after the search of the residence, Julia told agents the cash belonged to her sister, who she said is married to Cortinas-Salinas, and that the money was drug proceeds, according to the complaint.

She also allowed agents to search her cellphone.

“A review of the cellphone revealed videos of Julia Flores-Salinas counting large stacks of US currency,” the complaint said. “Agents also observed photographs of CBP documents of the $9,230.00 seizure from Alyssa Vera saved in the cellphone.”

The four-count indictment against the sisters alleges the money laundering occurred from Oct. 22 to Dec. 2.

The sisters are being held without bond pending the resolution of their cases because of their strong ties to Mexico, because they are in the country illegally and because there is a serious risk they will not appear if granted bond, court records indicate.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 6.