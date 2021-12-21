2 deaths, 156 new COVID cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 156 newly reported cases of the virus Tuesday.

County officials reported that a Mission woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s from an undisclosed location were the two individuals who died. Both individuals were unvaccinated.

Their deaths raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,519.

The 156 new cases include 64 confirmed and 92 probable. The county has now had a total of 122,132 cases, including 70,532 confirmed cases, 48,417 probable and 3,183 suspected.

The county also reported 10 cases among students in county schools and two among staff. There have been a total of 4,460 cases among students and 858 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 68 people in county hospitals with COVID-19 related issues, including 63 adults and five children. There were 21 people in intensive care units, including 20 adults and one child.

An additional 166 people were released from isolation Tuesday, raising that total to 117,668. There are 945 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 736,228 COVID-19 tests, and 613,432 had negative results.