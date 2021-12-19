Man killed hitting electrical pole in Edinburg

A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after striking an electrical pole in a single vehicle crash in Edinburg.

Police responded to the 3600 block of East Richardson Road at approximately 3 a.m. where they found a blue Toyota Camry had struck an electrical police on the north side of the roadway, according to a news release.

“During the course of the investigation, officers learned the 23-year-old man driving the Toyota was traveling westbound on East Richardson Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole,” police said in the release.

The man was taken to DHR Health where he died.

Police are not releasing his identity pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation and a toxicology report is pending.