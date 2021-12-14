Former city manager unseats Edinburg mayor in runoff

Edinburg voters elected a new mayor.

Former Edinburg City Manager Ramiro Garza Jr. defeated current Mayor Richard Molina by receiving 52% of the votes over Molina’s 47%.

In total, Garza received 4,898 votes while Molina received 4,431 votes, a difference of 467 votes. However, the results are unofficial until they are certified by the Edinburg City Council.

The difference between the two candidates is far greater than the 37 votes that separated the two candidates during the general election in November.

During that election, Garza received 3,499 votes while Molina received 3,462 votes.

In the race for Place 1 council member, Dan Diaz defeated Ismael “Smiley” Martinez by a slim margin.

Diaz received 4,476 votes, or 50.3%, while Martinez received 4,420 votes, or 49.7%.

For Place 2 council member, Jason De Leon was elected with 4,719 votes, or 52.3%. His opponent, Ruben “Bubba” Palacios received 4,296 votes, or 47.6%.