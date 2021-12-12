McAllen border agents arrest several MS-13, Sureño gang members

Mara-Salvatrucha and Sureño gang members, as well as a man previously arrested for a sex crime, were among several arrests Border Patrol agents at the McAllen station made in the last several days, according to an agency news release Friday.

McAllen border agents on Thursday discovered through record checks that a Salvadoran man within a group of five migrants apprehended near Hidalgo had been charged in 2013 with sexual assault of a minor in El Salvador.

In a separate encounter Thursday evening, agents apprehended an MS-13 gang member who was sentenced to 185 days in jail for being in the U.S. after previously being deported.

The day prior, on Wednesday, agents from the McAllen station identified another Salvadoran as a member of the Sureño gang, and who had been sentenced in 2008 to six months for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in California.

“Three years later, he was arrested again and sentenced to two years’ incarceration for the same charge, in addition to three years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon that causes great bodily injury,” the release read.

Agents were processing the man when they discovered his gang affiliation.

Earlier Wednesday, agents from McAllen identified a 34-year-old Salvadoran man as a MS-13 gang member who a George court had previously sentenced to 18 months for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2011.

That man had also been sentenced to 46 months for “immigration related offenses and subsequently removed from the United States.”

These arrests are among nine that agents in the release termed as “significant” apprehensions throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

Suspicious activity can also be reported by calling (800) 863-9382.