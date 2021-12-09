Hidalgo County COVID activity in flux as cases decline but hospitalizations rise

A fluctuation of COVID-19 activity in Hidalgo County continues as cases decreased from day to day but hospitalizations stepped up slightly, according to a county news release reporting new case data Thursday.

While there were 332 cases reported Wednesday, increasing from 268 on Tuesday and 290 on Monday, there were 128 new positives reported Thursday, a notable decline in which 43 were confirmed, 52 probable and 33 suspected.

The county’s case tally is now at 121,002, of which 70,027 have been confirmed, 47,862 probable and 3,113 suspected.

Of the new cases, 17 were students in local schools, raising the overall number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 4,284. There were no new cases of school personnel testing positive, maintaining that number at 819. The county has been tracking COVID activity in schools since August.

Twenty-one of the new cases are children 11 and younger, 14 are between 12 and 19 years old, 19 are in their 20s and another 22 are in their 40s. Mission residents accounted for the majority of new cases Thursday — 36 to be exact.

The death of a 40-year-old vaccinated man from Mission raised the county’s COVID death toll to 3,507.

Up from 56 the day prior, Thursday’s county report shows there are currently 64 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals, three of whom are pediatric patients. There are 21 adults being treated in intensive care units for COVID-19.

With another 96 people released from isolation as of Thursday, there are currently 796 active cases in the county.