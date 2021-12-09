More than 400 Texas Southmost College students will earn a certificate or associate degree on Saturday during two in-person commencement ceremonies in Brownsville, the first for TSC since the start of the pandemic.

The graduation ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jacob Brownsville Auditorium, located at 600 International Blvd.

This year, Jose Borjon, a Brownsville native and TSC alumnus who currently works as a senior policy advisor for Akin Gump, Strauss Hauer and Feld, LLP in Washington, D.C., will serve as commencement speaker. Borjon also has an extensive career working as a communication director, senior advisor and chief of staff for numerous Texas state representatives.