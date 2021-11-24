155 new COVID cases reported in Hidalgo County; single death

Hidalgo County health officials confirmed another 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a single death, and hospitalizations that remain relatively steady according to previous single-day reports.

The person who died due to COVID-19 was an unvaccinated man in his 30s from Edinburg. His death brings the county’s COVID toll to 3,493.

Seventy-seven of the 155 cases reported Wednesday are individuals in their 20s and younger. Eighteen are in their 30s, 16 in their 40s and 23 in their 50s. There were nine individuals in their 60s who contracted COVID-19 and another 12 people in their 70s.

Edinburg residents also make up the majority of new cases.

There have been no new cases from local schools, keeping the tally at 752 staff members and 3,982 students who have tested positive since the county began tracking this data.

As of Wednesday, 59 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Hidalgo County hospitals, seven of whom were pediatric patients. Of the 59, 21 were in intensive care units, with one being a child.

There were also 142 more individuals released from isolation. As it stands, there are currently 520 net active cases, a county news release said.

Overall, there have been 119,064 cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County since the onset of the pandemic.

Wednesday’s report will likely be the last single-day report of COVID-19 activity in the county this week as its offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.