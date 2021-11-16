McAllen firefighters battling ‘large’ blaze

McAllen firefighters are trying to put out a “large” fire that has caused roadway closures along Business 83, according to a news release the city sent shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

City officials asked motorists to avoid the area of 26th Street and Business 83 until further notice as McAllen fire crews work to extinguish the large fire.

“Currently, Business 83 is shut down to traffic from 23rd Street to 29th Street,” city officials said. “McAllen fire and McAllen police are on the scene and have the situation under control.”

City officials did not provide further information about the cause of the fire or if it is threatening any structures.

Check back later for more information on this developing story.