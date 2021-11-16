Hidalgo Co. reports no new deaths, 87 new cases

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County on Tuesday as COVID hospitalizations increased.

County health officials did report 87 new cases. Sixteen were confirmed and 71 probable cases.

There have now been a total of 118,592 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those, there were 68,799 confirmed cases, 46,892 probable, and 2,901 suspected.

The county’s death toll from COVID-19 remained at 3,483.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID went up to 63 from the 50 that were reported the previous day.

Of the 63, 58 were adults and five were pediatric patients. That also included 23 adult patients who were being treated in intensive care units.

In schools, there were 32 students who tested positive, though there weren’t any new cases among school staff. There have been a total of 3,839 cases among students and 732 cases among staff since the county began tracking cases in schools in August.