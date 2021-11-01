Veterans business webinar today; Session kicks off week-long SBA event

A webinar on the subject of No-Cost Business Resources for Veterans takes place today, Nov. 1, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the U.S. Small Business Administration National Veterans Small Business Week.

The webinar is being put on by the SBA’s Lower Rio Grande Valley District Office. Presenters from the SBA, Del Mar College Small Business Development Center, SCORE Corpus Christi and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Veterans Business Outreach Center will discuss no-cost support and entrepreneurial training, providing overview of programs and services available to help veteran-owned small businesses start, grow, expand and recover.

Click here to register for today’s webinar: score.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zgIAxEx0Qn-CU0tNWXJ5rQ?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.