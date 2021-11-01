Interchange project prompts more road closures in Pharr, San Juan and McAllen

The Texas Department of Transportation will be ordering road closures in Pharr, San Juan and McAllen throughout the week for construction related to the ongoing I-69C Interchange Project.

The left lane on westbound I-2 starting from Cage Boulevard to Jackson Road in Pharr will be temporarily closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is necessary for crews to work safely on road improvements.

Also from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the I-69C southbound frontage road from State Highway 495 to I-2 will be closed in Pharr. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

The McColl Road underpass at I-2 will also be closed in McAllen nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday. Crews will be working on bridge widening operations. Traffic will be detoured to Jackson Avenue or 2nd Street.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, traffic will be slowed nightly throughout the project corridor for street sweeping operations. The project limits are on I-2 from 2nd Street in McAllen to Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan, and I-69C from Nolana Loop to the interchange in Pharr.

On Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., traffic will be slowed intermittently on I-2 westbound frontage road between Jackson Road and 2nd Street in McAllen for the relocation of equipment.

The westbound I-2 frontage road from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr will be closed nightly beginning Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

And lastly, from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the I-2 westbound main lanes will be temporarily closed between Jackson Road in Pharr and 2nd Street in McAllen. Motorists will be detoured to exit on Jackson Avenue.