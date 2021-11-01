Students, parents and staff celebrated Día de los Muertos at PSJA Memorial High School with an elaborate altar and other colorful displays.

The school has been taking part in the annual altar competition hosted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Mexican American Studies program, with the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the event.

PSJA Memorial has won twice in the past three years, Principal Dr. Rowdy R. Vela said Monday. He encouraged the school to compete when he became principal in 2018.

“It’s part of our Mexican culture and heritage,” he said. “The altar is all made by hand by our students: Spanish classes, art classes, (career and technology) classes and fine arts.”

The theme is decided one year in advance, and students begin working on it in August, Vela said.

This year’s theme is Una Tradición Que Vive, or a tradition that lives, and students used a variety of materials to create their masterpiece, including construction paper, tag board, tissue paper, wood, papier-mâché, stencils, and even grains.

“This year we had a Catrina mural all made with lentils, beans, rice and legumes by Kenia Hernandez, an art class teacher,” the principal said.

Winners will be announced later this week.

