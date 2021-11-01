$75K bond for trooper accused of helping dad move drugs

A federal judge on Monday set bond at $75,000 with a $5,000 cash deposit for a state trooper accused of helping his father and uncle’s drug trafficking organization.

Pablo Talavera Jr., a state trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety, was arrested last week and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint, Talavera used his job to provide vehicle registration information and escorting services to vehicles carrying narcotics or cash.

On Monday, Talavera appeared before the U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker for a preliminary and a detention hearing.

Talavera said he was in the process of retaining an attorney, Hector Bustos. Assistant U.S Attorney Robert Wells Jr. said they believe the attorney may have a conflict of interest, and the judge reset the preliminary hearing before discussing the bond.

Wells said they were not opposed to the bond recommended by pretrial services.

The bond will require someone to sign a cosurety.

No details were disclosed regarding the possible conflict of interest mentioned for the attorney, but the family was advised to discuss it and consider it while retaining a lawyer.

Talavera was transported back to federal custody.