RV park to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Sunshine RV Resort in Harlingen will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4.

The park is located at 1900 Grave Ave. and the clinic is open to residents of the park and the public.

Health care officials will provide first, second and third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as first and second doses for Johnson and Johnson injections. If you’ve had a vaccine remember to bring you vaccination card.

You register for the clinic, call Sunshine RV Resort at (956) 425-7448.