Border Patrol agents recognized for rescuing migrants attacked by bees

Two Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley sector were recognized with the South Texas Health System Hometown Heroes Award for rescuing four migrants in September.

Last Wednesday STHS presented agents Rene Reyes and Eric M. Madore with the award.

The men were nominated for the award after their service on Sept. 17, when the agents who were conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants who were attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Peñitas.

According to an agency news release, one of the migrants had been stung multiple times and required medical assistance. A medical helicopter was requested to transport her to the hospital.

Moments before departing, she advised agents that she was separated from her 2-year-old daughter during the attack, the release read.

The two agents began a search for the woman’s daughter and found her in good health within another group of migrants, according to the release.

That day a total of four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all expected to make a full recovery.

STHS McAllen CEO Todd Mann presented the agents with their official plaques in front of RGV Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Brian S. Hastings, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez and their fellow agents.

“Border Patrol Agents are trained to face a myriad of situations when performing their national security duties,” Hastings said in the release. “Within a matter of seconds, agents may need to switch roles from that of law enforcement to first responder. For Border Patrol Agents Rene Reyes, and Eric M. Madore, their training as Emergency Medical Technicians was an invaluable skill they put to action, preventing any further injury to the involved individuals.”

Last fiscal year, agents in the Valley performed over 1,150 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, the release read.