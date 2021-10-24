The number of Hidalgo County voters casting ballots in the November general election continues to underperform in comparison to the last non-presidential election in 2019.

After six days of early voting, a total of 8,199 ballots have been cast in the county as of Saturday, including 7,763 in-person votes and 436 mail-in ballots. For comparison, the 2019 general election had a total of 8,545 total ballots cast in the same number of days, including 8,324 in-person votes and 221 mail-in ballots.

With 28 voting locations in the county available to Hidalgo County residents, the Elections Annex Building in Edinburg saw the highest volume of voters with a total of 2,818 ballots being cast there.

The La Villa Youth Center had the least number of voters with only four ballots being cast in the first six days. The Sullivan City WIC Clinic did not have any voters show up.

This year’s election has eight constitutional amendments and municipal elections for six cities in Hidalgo County, including the cities of Alamo, Donna, Edcouch, Edinburg and La Joya, and a special election in Peñitas.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s race against challengers Ramiro Garza and Gilbert Enriquez, the former city manager and an ex-councilman, respectively, continues to draw heavy interest.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón said that while the county cannot require voters to wear masks, they are encouraged in order to provide a safe voting environment.

She also emphasized that Hidalgo County residents are able to vote at any open polling location in the county.

Voters are encouraged to visit www.hidalgocounty.us or myrgv.com to find polling locations as well as sample ballots for each election.

Early voting will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 29.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

