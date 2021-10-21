Early voting continues in Cameron County.

Voters are casting ballots in advance of the Nov. 2 election, deciding whether officials should build an arena in the county. They will also vote on eight Texas propositions.

Furthermore, Los Fresnos voters are electing city council members and three proposed city charters. Port Isabel residents will also be voting on a bond election, while voters in the northern part of the county will also vote in a drainage district election.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 29.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

>>Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

>>Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

>>Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

>>Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

>>U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

>>U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

>>U.S. Passport (book or card)

Other forms of ID include the following:

>>Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

>>Copy of or original current utility bill;

>>copy of or original bank statement;

>>Copy of or original government check;

>>Copy of or original paycheck; or

>>Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).