Boyfriend gets $1 million bond in girlfriend’s brutal attack

A $1 million bond has been set against a 39-year-old Brownsville man accused in the brutal attack of his girlfriend.

Authorities said the Sept. 15 attack was so severe that the victim Victoria Rivas, 49, ended up hospitalized for one week.

Amado Martinez Jr., the suspect in the case, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in Brownsville.

A warrant for his arrest charging him with aggravated assault causing bodily injury family violence had been issued Sept. 16 and police had been searching for him ever since, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The attack occurred at the couple’s La Brisas apartment at 2426 Barnard Rd. When police arrived at the location they found Rivas lying down in the basketball court. Rivas told police her boyfriend had severely beaten her and she didn’t know if he was still inside the apartment, Sandoval said. She had swollen eyes, a cracked rib and other lacerations to her body.

Sandoval said Rivas either crawled or managed some other way to make it to the basketball court where she was found.

Rivas told police she had let her boyfriend inside her apartment that assault occurred shortly after a conversation between the two.