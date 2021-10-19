Early voting is underway in Cameron County as voters are heading to the polls to cast ballots in advance of the Nov. 2 election.

Voters will decide whether or not they want an arena built in the county. They will also vote on eight Texas propositions.

In addition to voting on the propositions, Los Fresnos voters will be casting ballots for city council members and three proposed city charters. Port Isabel residents will also be voting on a bond election, while voters in the northern part of the county will also vote in a drainage district election.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 18 thru Friday, Oct. 29.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

>>Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

>>Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

>>Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

>>Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

>>United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

>>United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

>>United States Passport (book or card)

Other forms of ID include the following:

>>copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

>>copy of or original current utility bill;

>>copy of or original bank statement;

>>copy of or original government check;

>>copy of or original paycheck; or

>>copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).