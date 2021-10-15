Their names are legendary in the hearts of many in South Texas.

Freddy Fender’s likeness adorns a water tower in San Benito. Flaco Jiménez is synonymous with accordion music that fuses Texas and Mexican musical styles. And decades after her death, Selena Quintanilla’s story is being retold in a Netflix series.

As the nation celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, of Brownsville, wants to honor these Tejano music icons—as well as others, such as Roberto Pulido.

To do so, Vela recently reintroduced a House resolution to honor and celebrate the achievements of Tejano music artists from South Texas.

Tejano, which translates to Texan in Spanish, is a popular music genre originating from the meshing of Czech, German and other Eastern European settlers’ polka music with traditional Mexican music. Tejano music has been the musical backbone of Texas and its culture since the early 20th century.

“Through their timeless music, Freddy Fender, Roberto Pulido, Flaco Jiménez, and Selena Quintanilla paved the way for Tejano and Latino stars throughout the United States. Their talent and music convey the richness and strength of South Texas culture and heritage, which transcends borders and languages,” Vela said. “As we conclude Hispanic Heritage Month, I am proud to reintroduce this resolution, which honors these artists’ contributions to the cultural heritage and diversity of this country.”