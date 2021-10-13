St. Episcopal Day School in Brownsville had its annual Blessing of the Animals event Wednesday morning at the school’s campus and every animal from dogs, cats, iguanas and turtles were present to get their blessing.

The Blessing of the Animals came about from St. Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals. He is known for his love for animals and nature.

Zeus, a 1½ year-old French bulldog, was among dozens of animals that were waiting to receive their blessings.

He was with his owners Mark Anthony Garcia 11, and his sister Magaly, who is in first grade. It was Zeus’s first time attending the blessing and Mark Anthony said his dog was getting along pretty well with the other animals at the event.

Mark Anthony said he wanted to get Zeus blessed because his friends wanted to see the dog and “he’s my only dog and I really love him.” He wasn’t sure how Zeus would react to the blessing because he really doesn’t like water. “I think he will flinch.”

Mark Garcia, Mark Anthony and Magaly’s father, said it was his second time attending the event that he school holds.

The elder Garcia said, “Pets are part of our life. We like to come to church and like getting blessed so I guess pets should be part of that as well,” is the reason he took Zeus to the blessing.

