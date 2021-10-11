Nightly road closures in Pharr, McAllen through Saturday

PHARR — Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing roads at night throughout the week for construction related to the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, various lanes will be closed on the I-2 westbound main lanes from Ash Road to Sugar Road in Pharr.

Crews will be working on shifting barriers and re-striping the road for traffic.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, crews will close I-2 westbound Frontage Road from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road to work on structures.

Access to local businesses will be provided at I-2 and Sugar Road and detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

The left lanes will also be closed on the I-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes from Ash Road to Aster Road in Pharr.

Crews in this area will be working from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Additionally, the left lane on I-2 westbound Frontage Road from Jackson Avenue to McColl Road will also be closed due to drilling operations from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

From 8 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, the left lane will be closed on the I-69C southbound Frontage Road from State Highway 495 to I-2 Frontage Road in Pharr.

All work is weather permitting, according to a news release.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slow down in road work zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes, and to follow all traffic control updates.