Bond set for Starr County JP’s alleged marijuana supplier

A man accused of supplying marijuana to a Starr County justice of the peace arrested last week on drug conspiracy charges went before a federal judge Wednesday morning.

Javier Eden Gonzalez was arrested last Wednesday, Sept. 15, for supplying drugs to Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel “Role” Valadez Jr. who was recently indicted and placed on suspension without pay this week.

Although Gonzalez was arrested last week, the investigation started on Feb. 9 when U.S. District Judge Randy Crane approved the use of wiretaps for Valadez’s phone, according to the criminal complaint.

About 116 wiretap interceptions linked Valadez Jr. to Gonzalez. The criminal complaint highlighted three calls between the two.

On March 9, Valadez called Gonzalez around 5:22 p.m.

Gonzalez said “mapas are all over the place,” referring to DPS vehicles who have a map of Texas on their doors. Then Gonzalez said he paid $230 for some hydroponic marijuana he intended to distribute to Valadez, according to an agent interpreting the call.

Two other calls were made on May 8 by Valadez to Gonzalez. The first was made at 12:19 p.m. when Valadez asked Gonzalez to sell him some drugs for $100. After agreeing on the price, Valadez said he would show up at Gonzalez’s residence in about 25 minutes.

The justice of the peace made the second call at 1:03 p.m. to notify Gonzalez he was outside of his house.

Valadez was interviewed on Sept. 15 after he was arrested. During that custodial interview, he admitted to FBI agents that Gonzalez provided him with “high grade marijuana,” according to the criminal complaint.

FBI agents then contacted Gonzalez and met with him at his residence. Gonzalez admitted to agents that he provided the drugs to Valadez.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez went before the judge and entered a not guilty plea.

Douglas A’Hern, the defendant’s attorney, said Gonzalez struggled with substance abuse but would agree to a drug program, which the government attorney, Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Profit, recommended.

Profit said they did not consider Gonzalez would be a flight risk and were unopposed to bond.

Hacker set a $50,000 bond and required a $1,000 cash deposit and a co-surety approved by the court.