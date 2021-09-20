Police: No foul play in man’s death

Brownsville police do not expect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found along Highway 77 in Brownsville early Monday morning.

Police have identified the man as 50-year-old Arturo Barroso Iturralde.

Iturralde’s body was discovered at about 9:39 a.m. Monday at the 10000 block of Highway 77, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department. The man was found lying next to his truck.

Sandoval said a medical specialist at the location called to advise of a male subject deceased by the fence.

Although foul play has been ruled out, an autopsy has been ordered.