Cameron County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, all unvaccinated

County health officials said Thursday that six more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes. Of these deaths, none were fully vaccinated. Five deaths were reported in Brownsville and one in San Benito, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Thursday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,865, the health department said.

Also Thursday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 146 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 51,218.

Of those new cases, 28 were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, San Benito, Santa Rosa and South Padre Island, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 16 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 46,973.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities.

As of Thursday, 77.26% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.35% has received at least one dose. In addition, 84.56% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 92.81% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.