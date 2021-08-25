Pursuit ends with man dying in north Hidalgo County

A law enforcement pursuit that crossed counties in the Rio Grande Valley ended in one man dying in north Hidalgo County on Wednesday, authorities said.

A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck picked up two male subjects who are suspected of crossing the border in Falfurrias on Wednesday afternoon, according to Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez.

They were initially heading north, but traveled south on 281 to evade law enforcement, the sheriff added.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, according to DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

Martinez said the vehicle was traveling over 100 miles an hour before coming to a stop near Miller Road in north Hidalgo County.

Montalvo stressed the vehicle did not crash, but one of the men in the vehicle died.

Details about the identities of the driver and the male who died have not been released.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating.