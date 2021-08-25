Photo Gallery: Mission plants tree to honor police officer who died from COVID-19

The city of Mission Police Department honored a fellow brother in blue who died last year from COVID-19 by holding a tree planting ceremony in his name outside the Mission public safety building Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement celebrated the life of officer Jorge Cabrera, who is believed to have contracted the virus while on the line of duty last year, by sharing memories of the officer and remembering his devotion to his duty, family and religion.

Read the full story here.

RELATED READING: