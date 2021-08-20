27% of new virus patients are under the age of 19 in Cameron County

More than a fourth of all new cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County are those under the age of 19.

The county health department released the latest statistics on Thursday and also said four more residents have died from COVID-19 related causes.

The individuals include a Harlingen woman in her 30s, a San Benito man in his 70s, a Rio Hondo woman in her 80s and a Harlingen man in his 90s, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,746, the health department said.

In regards to the younger patients, health officials said 28 are under the age of 9 and another 31 are 10 to 19 years of age.

Also Thursday, the health department said it has received confirmation of an additional 270 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 47,731.

The new cases include 53 reports of COVID-19 from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, Bayview, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Olmito, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Santa Maria, Santa Rosa and South Padre Island, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 295 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 43,235.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Thursday, 71.60% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 86.78% has received at least one dose. In addition, 82.91% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.49% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.