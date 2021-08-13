De Coss appointed municipal court judge

The City of Brownsville appointed Rene E. De Coss as presiding judge for the City of Brownsville’s municipal court.

The court hears cases about city ordinance and code violations, parking and traffic violations, and Class C Misdemeanor violations.

De Coss served as the Brownsville city attorney starting in 2018. In 2015, he was appointed to the 445th state District Court and also worked in the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are privileged to have Judge De Coss as Presiding Municipal Court Judge,” said Brownsville City Manager Noel Bernal. “This position is of great responsibility, where one is entrusted with the fair administration of justice, while also preserving the rule of law, ultimately protecting the rights of the people – all of which we know Judge De Coss will carry out effectively.”

De Coss has been in private practice since 1998.