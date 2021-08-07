Edinburg police standoff ends with barricaded man fleeing

EDINBURG — A Friday evening standoff between police here and a man who barricaded himself inside a home ended with the suspect fleeing and no reported injuries.

According to Edinburg spokeswoman Ashly Custer, police made it inside the residence only to find that the man had fled. A female subject who was inside at the time was reportedly unharmed.

“Forced entry was made not to no avail of the individual. He left before police arrival,” Custer said Saturday morning. “Female was inside and is fine.”

The incident was initially reported as a disturbance in the 500 block of Sugar Road. Police arrived at the residence, located in the 500 block of Sugar Road, just before 7 p.m. Friday.

The scene remained active as of late Friday evening after the man had barricaded himself inside the home.

