EDINBURG — Police are currently responding to a disturbance call that turned into a standoff between officers and a man who barricaded himself inside a home.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Sugar Road, Edinburg spokeswoman Ashly Custer said.

No other details were provided, but the scene remained active as of 10:30 p.m.