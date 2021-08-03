Border Patrol arrests MS-13 gang member, convicted sex offender

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents recently arrested a previously convicted sex offender and a Mara-Salvatrucha gang member who crossed illegally into the United States.

Agents working near Salineno apprehended a group of people after they entered the U.S. illegally Friday morning and found a 29-year-old man from El Salvador among them, and who was confirmed to be an MS-13 gang member.

On Monday afternoon, Fort Brown Patrol Station agents in Brownsville apprehended another group of people who entered the country illegally. A criminal check revealed that one of them was a Honduran man who was convicted of a sex offense in 2007 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The man was sentenced to 10 years incarceration, five years probation and then removed from the U.S.

Both men were processed accordingly by Border Patrol.