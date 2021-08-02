Hidalgo County reports 397 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 397 more cases of COVID-19 Monday along with two additional deaths tied to the virus.

The two fatalities include a McAllen woman in her 30s and a San Juan man in his 60s.

Their deaths bring the total death toll for the county to 2,946.

Out of the new cases, 99 were reported as confirmed and 298 as probable, bringing the county to a total of 98,870 cases, 63,008 of which were confirmed, 33,594 probable and 2,268 suspect.

County hospitals continue to treat 190 patients with the coronavirus, 51 of whom are in intensive care units.