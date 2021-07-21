Jury: Mercedes man guilty of stabbing teen to death

EDINBURG — After about an hour of deliberations, the jury found a 34-year-old Mercedes man guilty of fatally stabbing a teen in late 2020.

The Mercedes Police Department arrested Fidencio Castillo Cosme on Sept. 28, 2020, hours after he attacked 16-year-old Armando Torres IV from behind and stabbed him in the chest.

Fidencio’s brother, 37-year-old Juan Jose Cosme, was also accused of participating in the stabbing, and he was arrested that same day and charged with murder.

He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The jury’s decision follows five days of evidence and witness testimony that prosecutors used to show Fidencio was angry because he believed Torres and some other neighborhood kids were casing his mother’s house for a robbery.

However, in closings, Hidalgo County Assistant District Attorney Vance Gonzales said there is no evidence that anyone tried to steal from Fidencio and that the 34-year-old man just told that to police because he was trying to justify what he did.

One of the teens in the alleyway that night also testified that he and Torres, his best friend, were hiding in the alleyway because they were out at 1 a.m., which violated the then pandemic curfew for minors, and had seen police.

A confrontation ensued between Fidencio and Juan, who had a machete, and they chased the teens away from the residence.

Either the next day or a few days later — it wasn’t clear because of varying testimony — Fidencio saw Torres, who was wearing headphones, walking past his house at about 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2020.

Torres was walking to his best friend’s house.

That’s when the brothers attacked Torres from behind, with Juan placing him in a headlock while Fidencio stabbed him, prosecutors said. The attack caused a 4-inch deep wound to his chest and punctured the teen’s sternum.

After his arrest, Fidencio described to Mercedes police what he did when he saw Torres walking past his house.

“I go back to my room. I grab something and go f——- stab him,” Fidencio said.

He is scheduled for sentencing Thursday morning.