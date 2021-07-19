Hidalgo County COVID hospitalizations cross 100 mark

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported no new deaths related to the coronavirus Monday and 48 new cases, but hospital numbers have again jumped, this time to over 100.

Out of the new cases, 35 were reported as confirmed, 12 probable and one suspected, bringing the county to a total of 94,887 cases of which 61,693 were confirmed, 30,930 probable and 2,264 suspected.

The number of fatalities in the county remained at 2,927.

Area hospitals are now treating 101 patients with COVID-19 as of Monday, 40 of them in intensive care units.

Cameron County also reported new cases Monday, in the amount of 193 and which now raises the overall tally there to 43,340.

Twenty-six more people reportedly recovered, raising the total number to 40,375.

There was also a single COVID-related death in Cameron County, an Olmito man in his 30s, raising the toll to 1,702.