Event to benefit 1,000 children in Mission with school supplies

MISSION — Registration is now open for families in the Mission area to receive free backpacks and school supplies from nonprofit Buckner International.

The annual event is scheduled for Aug. 6, in which a back-to-school supplies distribution will be hosted by Buckner Family Hope Center in Peñitas.

To register, families must have school-age children and be residents of zip codes 78576, 78560, 78574, 78573 or 78572.

Families may register online or by calling the Buckner Family Hope Center at Peñitas at (956) 519-3100.

The event will serve up to 1,000 children.

“For a family struggling financially, the gift of a backpack and school supplies is a huge relief,” Buckner Family Hope Center Director Jorge Rodriguez said in a news release. “That is why this year, we decided to go beyond the clients Buckner already serves and open up the event to even more families who could use some help preparing for the school year.”

According to Rodriguez, due to inflation the average American family will have to spend more than usual this year to send children back to school.

“The annual back-to-school distribution is one of the ways Buckner Family Hope Centers serve the community,” the release read. “Buckner Family Hope Centers provide families with critical services, aid and coaching to keep them strong and decrease the likelihood of abuse, neglect and removal of children.”

In the past, the annual Buckner back-to-school distribution included new shoes for children.

However, this year Buckner will host a separate event in December to provide local children with shoes.