Sticky situation: McAllen to remove gum from sidewalks downtown

MCALLEN — In an effort to improve aesthetics and visitor experience, the city of McAllen announced Thursday it will be removing gum from sidewalks starting Monday.

“Crews will be utilizing a combination of power washing equipment and gum removal steamer to safely remove the gum from the sidewalks,” a city news release read Thursday.

Gum removal will be conducted from 6 to 9 a.m. to avoid any disruption to the merchants downtown.

“We hope these efforts, among others, will help beautify downtown, and help drive business here,” Mario Delgado, director of transit and downtown services, said in the release. “We also encourage visitors to assist the city of McAllen in ensuring it stays clean for all to enjoy.”

The city of McAllen encourages its residents and visitors to dispose of garbage in trash receptacles.