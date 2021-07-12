National guardsman struck by vehicles, killed in McAllen

A Louisiana National Guardsman was killed in McAllen early Saturday morning after being struck by multiple vehicles.

Bernard Walter Creque III, 25, was killed at approximately 3:38 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 2700 block of westbound Frontage Road.

“We believe the pedestrian was struck multiple times,” Lt. Joel Morales of the McAllen Police Department said Monday. “We have identified two of the vehicles.”

Nicole Wieman — a spokesperson for U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), which works with the U.S. Department of Defense as a component of the U.S. Northern Command — confirmed that Creque was in McAllen with the Louisiana National Guard.

“He was deployed to the southern border on a DoD (Department of Defense) approved mission to support Customs and Border Protection perform detection, monitoring logistics and transportation support with CBP,” Wieman said.

She also confirmed that the incident occured while Creque was off duty.

The McAllen Police Department is still investigating the auto pedestrian fatality.