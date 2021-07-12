Rare pest — first seen at US ports — found at Pharr bridge

Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a rare pest inside a shipment of coconuts at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, the first of its kind to be discovered in the country.

On June 17, a commercial shipment arriving from Mexico was undergoing an inspection at the Pharr cargo facility when the specialists found a live insect.

The insect was sent to a U.S. Department of Agriculture entomology laboratory in order to identify it, and a national specialist later confirmed it to be an Eburia nigrovittata.

Eburia nigrovittata is a species of longhorn beetle and a member of the Cerambycidae family, also known as longicorns due to their long antennae — this is despite various members of the family having short antennae.

This species feeds on stems, trunks, roots of herbaceous or woody plants, which can cause extensive damage to living trees or untreated lumber.

The pest had previously not been found at any ports of entry, according to USDA entomologists.

Due to this discovery, the shipment was refused entry and shipped back to Mexico.

“By intercepting these exotic pests, our agriculture specialists help protect American agriculture and contribute to the nation’s economic security by denying entry to invasive species not known to exist in the U.S.,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a news release Monday.

Pests that are foreign to the U.S. may be harmful for the nation’s agriculture industry. CBP stated in the release that the discovery was an example of the crucial work agriculture specialists perform.