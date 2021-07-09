The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce is looking for residents who would like to get involved with the community and join one of its several committees.

“The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce gives you a seat at the table to engage with community leaders, learn from your peers and learn about what’s happening in your industry,” a press release reads.

“Committee involvement is a very effective way to establish yourself as a community leader and create lasting connections with other business leaders while working towards common goals.”

There are positions available for:

>> Bienvenidos Committee: To conduct groundbreaking, ribbon-cutting, and other ceremonies in support of the Brownsville Chamber membership and to function as a proactive goodwill extension of the Chamber.

Ambassadors are volunteers who help promote the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce business community and support chamber functions. Projecting a positive image, assisting with volunteer roles at events, and reaching out to welcome new members are among the primary activities of an Ambassador.

>> Small Business Development Committee: To promote and assist small businesses through proactive innovative programs, education, networking, and other resources available to facilitate growth.

>> International Trade & Logistics Committee: To represent the international commerce and trade needs of chamber members and the community.

>> Health & Wellness Committee: The Health and Wellness Committee serves as the Chamber’s front line to educate Brownsville businesses about regional health care issues that impact a business’ financial position and workforce productivity.

The Health and Wellness Committee is a forum for discussion and action related to providing the business leadership necessary to bring about positive changes in Brownsville’s current health care climate.

>> Connect BTX Committee: Connect BTX advances digital equality and economic growth through strategic partnerships that promote a thriving and digitally-empowered community.

>> Governmental Advocacy Committee: To promote awareness and take action on governmental issues of importance to chamber members at local, state and federal levels and to increase member involvement around critical issues related to voting, legislation and business advocacy.

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven business organization whose principal mission is to advance the business interests of its members through leadership, civic engagement, promotion, support and advocacy.

For more information and to register, contact the chamber at (956) 542-4341 or email them at info@brownsvillechamber.com.