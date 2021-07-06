Flash Flood Watch issued for entire RGV

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley today through Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Brownsville is reporting.

The NWS states the potential for heavy rainfall in slow-moving showers and thunderstorms continues through Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall expected through Thursday.

There’s a 70% chance of heavy rain for Tuesday and Tuesday night and Wednesday. There’s an 80% chance of heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday, with a 70% chance of heavy rain Thursday night.

The rainfall amounts drop down to a 50% chance heavy rain on Friday and a 30% chance of rain Friday night.

Potential Threats and Impacts:

>>Rainfall into Wednesday afternoon of 3-5”, with locally higher amounts of 6-8”, especially across the northern ranchlands

>>Additional rainfall late Wednesday through Saturday of 2-4”, with locally higher amounts of 4-6” near the coast

>>Flash flooding and minor flooding across low-lying and poor-draining areas

>>Occasional to frequent cloud to ground lightning during thunderstorms