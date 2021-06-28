Officers seize $1.7 million in methamphetamine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized more than $1.7million in methamphetamine in two separate seizures.

The most recent seizure occurred Friday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. Authorities, in a press release, said a 19-year-old Channelview man attempted to cross the bridge in a 2006 Dodge vehicle.

The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection, where a CBP drug-detecting dog detected 24 packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the Dodge, the release stated. The packages contained about 53.17 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

Authorities said the man was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents. The street value of this seizure is estimated at about $1,063,499.

On Thursday, also at the B&M Bridge, an 18-year-old U.S. male citizen attempted to cross into the U.S. driving a 2008 Ford vehicle. This vehicle was also referred to a secondary inspection area, where CBP officers found 30 packages of alleged methamphetamine hidden inside. The packages contained 34.03 pounds of the drug. This man was also taken into custody and turned over to HIS special agents. The street value of this seizure is estimated at $680,780.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant day in and day out while conducting their inspections and were able to intercept these dangerous narcotics,” said (A) Port Director Bob Parker, Brownsville Port of Entry.