19 from BISD to pursue fine arts degrees

In signing ceremonies this week, the Brownsville Independent School District Department of Fine Arts honored 19 graduating seniors who will be pursuing degrees in music, theater, dance or visual arts.

The annual Fine Arts Signing Ceremonies took place over two evenings at the Central Administration Building cafeteria. Parents and friends of the soon-to-be graduates attended. The seniors attend Hanna, Lopez, Pace, Porter, Rivera and Veterans Memorial early college high schools.

One teacher for each of the honorees shared a little bit about the student, and then students were able to thank the important people in their school journey. Each senior was then asked to sign a poster-sized picture of themselves acknowledging their commitment to continuing their Fine Arts education. The poster, which also details the students’ college and major of choice, will be displayed at the Department of Fine Arts. The seniors will be attending colleges and universities in Texas and around the country; many received scholarships.

The tradition of presenting each student with a lanyard from their college choice was an important part of the ceremony. The events wrapped up with a short video featuring six BISD alumni giving advice on how to make Fine Arts goals a reality. The department congratulated the graduating seniors and hopes they inspire other students with similar educational aspirations to pursue their dreams in music, theater, dance and visual arts.

Students are pictured from top left. Hanna ECHS : Ana Gonzalez – Sam Houston State University – Dance, Arianna Puente -The University of Texas at Austin – Dance, Victor Sosa – Stephen F. Austin State University – Music Education, Lopez ECHS: Mario De La Garza – Texas State University -Music Education, Luz Rodriguez – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – Art Therapy, Nikole Saleen Zamora – Texas State University – Music Education, Pace ECHS: Angela Saldivar – Northwestern State University of Louisiana – Music Education, Porter ECHS: Leonardo Dueñes – Texas A&M University-Kingsville – Music Education, Noe Loera – University of Texas at San Antonio – Music Education, Carlos Ramos – Texas A&M University-Kingsville – Music Performance, Rivera ECHS : Abraham Barberi – University of Houston – Music Education, Joshua Barron – Oberlin Conservatory of Music – Music Performance, Reynaldo Espejo – Texas A&M University-Kingsville – Music Education, Veterans Memorial ECHS : Aiden Anzaldua – Brenau University – Theatre, Ryan Garcia – University of Houston – Music Performance, Natalia Gonzalez – Mississippi State University – Music Education, Marianna Patterson – Savannah College of Art and Design – Animation, Miguel Rodriguez – Texas A&M University-Kingsville – Music Education, and Monserrat Sandoval-Malherbe – The University of Texas at Austin – Arts and Entertainment Technology.