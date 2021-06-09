Non-profit asks Cameron County stop Boca Chica Beach closures for the rest of the year

A non-profit Texas organization says SpaceX has exceeded the number of times it can make requests to Cameron County to close Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach — so rocket testing and launches can be conducted — and has made a request road closures cease for the rest of the year.

Save RGV, whose mission is to promote the conservation of the remaining natural areas of the county, on Thursday sent a letter to Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and District Attorney outlining the multiple violations of a Sept. 1, 2013 Memorandum of Agreement between the county had the state’s General Land Office.

“This is illegal and against our State Bill of Rights, as provided by Article I, Section 33 of the Texas Constitution, and so demand all further road and beach closure orders be ceased for the remainder of the year,” Save RGV states in a press release.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Texas General Land Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.

In a previous interview, Trevino, who signs the closure orders, said there has been confusion over who is responsible for enforcing the closure limits — the county or the FAA.

“I think that’s something that we’re still in the process of trying to figure out,” he said. “That’s why we’re reaching out to (the FAA) and other agencies to try to get some definitive answer or clarification going forward.”

Trevino said the county is stuck between trying to accommodate SpaceX’s needs so the company can keep making progress toward developing a spacecraft that can carry humans to the moon and Mars, while at the same time not cutting off public access to Boca Chica Beach to an unreasonable degree.

“Believe it or not we don’t say yes all the time, and we’re trying to work with SpaceX to develop a more organized and predictive schedule … from a working standpoint in order to allow them the time that they need in order to keep moving forward on the project and development and testing, and from the public’s perspective so that way they can better plan and have a better idea of when the beach is going to be open,” he said.

“There’s got to be some give and take in order for this to be successful. We’re in the process of inventing the wheel right now, so there are some growing pains associated with it.”

The Brownsville Herald as reached out to Saenz and is awaiting comment.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com