If you received the Pfizer vaccine at the Harlingen Convention Center on May 15, then it is time you get your second dose.

The City of Harlingen will hold a vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 5, for more than 600 people that are now due for the second dose.

The vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The clinic is organized by the city, Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, Valley Baptist, and the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation.

The first dose of Pfizer will also be available to anyone interested in getting the vaccine.

No pre-registration, appointment, or IDs are required for Saturday’s clinic but parents/guardians/responsible adult must accompany the minor to get the vaccine.

The City will also have Moderna Vaccines available for anyone needing either a first or second dose. As a reminder, the Moderna Vaccine is only for those 18 and older. Remember to bring your vaccination record card.

Access to convention center will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54.

CLINIC INFORMATION

>> When: Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

>> Where: Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive

>> Who: 12 years and older