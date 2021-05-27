The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is amending some of its safety protocols that were added due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church members who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus will know longer have to wear face masks while attending church. In addition, there will be no skipping of every other pew, but families must sit 3 feet away from one another. Church members who have not been vaccinated will need to continue to wear face mask.

These new protocols will begin on Saturday.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Protection on May 13 released new guidelines that stated fully vaccinated people would no longer have to wear masks while indoors, the diocese at that time stated parishioners would need to continue to wear facial coverings while attending Mass.

Flores announced on May 22, 2020 that the churches could reopen on May 25, 2020 with safety protocols in place after he ordered them closed in March of that year for about three months because of coronavirus pandemic.

Those protocols included practicing social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face masks and parishioners would be required to disinfect their hands as they enter and leave the church. Flores also issued special instructions for parishioners receiving Holy Communion.