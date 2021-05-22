DPS seizes weapons and ammunition near La Joya; Car chase ensued after suspect refused to stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 16 firearms and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition near La Joya Friday night, in part of their Operation Lone Star initiative.

At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a gray Honda traveling west on U.S. Highway 83 near La Joya for a traffic violation.

According to the release, the driver of the Honda allegedly refused to stop which resulted in a short car chase.

After the driver was apprehended, the DPS trooper discovered firearms and ammunition “within the vehicle,” the release stated.

DPS said the 16 firearms seized included high-powered fully automatic rifles, shotguns, handguns and a 50 caliber rifle, in addition to approximately 3,520 ammunition also seized.

“The Texas Highway Patrol believes the weapons were destined for Mexico,” DPS stated in the release.

No other information regarding this incident was provided, except that the driver — whose identity was not revealed — is facing weapons charges.

Gov. Greg Abbott and DPS launched Operation Lone Star on March 6 this year, in an effort to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas, according to a release from the governor.