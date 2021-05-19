Flash flood warning issued for Hidalgo County

The National Weather Service in Brownsville issued a flash flood warning for Hidalgo County on Wednesday morning.

The county is urging residents who must travel to use extreme caution due to low visibility on roadways.

Wednesday’s storm is expected to drop a few more inches of rain on an already saturated Rio Grande Valley.

AEP Texas announced power outages in Palmview and Mission on Wednesday.

The Palmview outage left about 3,140 residents without power while the Mission outage left 1,725 near Polk Avenue powerless.

AEP expects Palmview residents to have their power restored by 11 a.m. and Mission residents to have power by 11:30 a.m., although those projections could change.